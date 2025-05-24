Captains, Lugnuts Swap Shutouts in Doubleheader Split

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth and fifth games of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (24-20) split a doubleheader versus the Lansing Lugnuts (24-20) on Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains won Game 1 by a final score of 2-0, but fell in Game 2 by a final score of 4-0. With this doubleheader split, Lake County has now won four of the first five games in this week's series.

GAME 1

In Game 1, Captains pitching held the Lugnuts to just one hit, a leadoff infield single in the top of the fourth inning from Lansing 1B T.J. Schofield-Sam. Lake County permitted seven additional baserunners, all of whom reached on walks, in a 2-0 victory. This win marked the Captains' third shutout victory of the season.

RHP Josh Harlow (W, 2-0) earned the win in relief, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings out of the Lake County bullpen. After permitting a two-out walk in the top of the fifth inning, the 2023 19 th -round pick out of Mercer retired the next four Lugnuts batters he faced via contact.

RHP Jay Driver (S, 2) then followed suit with a shutout seventh frame to earn his second save of the season. After surrendering a leadoff walk to begin the inning, the 2023 ninth-round pick set down the final three Lansing batters he faced, which included a pair of strikeouts.

LHP Jackson Humphries (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 17 Guardians prospect, did not record a decision. The 2022 eighth-round pick out of Fuquay-Varina HS (CA) tied his season-high with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing one hit and no runs, tying his pro career-high with five walks, and throwing four strikeouts.

Offensively, the Captains put the game's first run on the board in the bottom of the second inning when RF Wuilfredo Antunez hit a two-out solo home run to right field, his third homer of the year. Lake County then added another run one frame later, when 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 prospect, recorded a sacrifice fly to center field.

Lugnuts RHP Yunior Tur (L, 1-2) suffered his second loss of the season, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk, while throwing four strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

GAME 2

In Game 2, the Captains were held to just two hits as a team in a 4-0 defeat. LF Esteban González hit a single in the bottom of the second inning, and 1B Kevin Rivas began home half of the third with an infield single in Lake County's fourth shutout loss of the year.

The Lugnuts' offense got off to an early start, as 3B Tommy White, MLB Pipeline 's No. 7 Athletics prospect, and 1B T.J. Schofield-Sam recorded back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning.

Lansing added another run in the following frame when 2B Casey Yamauchi tallied a sacrifice fly to right field. He then scored the game's final run in the top of the fifth after hitting a leadoff double. In the following at-bat, SS Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, MLB Pipeline 's No. 10 Athletics prospect, hit a single to right field. A fielding error by Captains RF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Guardians prospect, on the play allowed Yamauchi to score from second base.

Lake County RHP Dylan DeLucia (L, 1-3) suffered his third loss of the season, throwing a season-high seven strikeouts in a season-high 5.2 innings of work. The 2022 sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss tied his pro career-high of six hits allowed, while permitting four runs (three earned) and one walk.

Lugnuts RHP Corey Avant (W, 2-0) earned his second win of the year, surrendering just two hits and three walks, while throwing two strikeouts in five scoreless innings of work.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Wuilfredo Antunez hit his third home run of the season in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. The Rio Tucaní, Venezuela native now has 13 extra-base hits in his first 32 games played this season.

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez recorded a sacrifice fly in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) ranks tied for eighth in the Midwest League with 27 RBI in 36 games played this season.

- LHP Jackson Humphries allowed just one hit in 4.2 scoreless innings of work in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. The 20-year-old has held opposing hitters to a .164 batting average in nine starts (34.2 innings pitched) this season.







