Chiefs Top Dragons 6-1; Dayton Needs a Sunday Win to Earn a Road Trip Split

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. -Peoria starting pitcher Cade Winquest fired five scoreless innings and the Chiefs built an early four-run lead as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-1 on Saturday night.

The Chiefs have won three of the first five games in the series. A Dayton win on Sunday would give the Dragons a split of the series and a split of the 12-game road trip that also included six games at Quad Cities.

Game Summary :

The Chiefs scored three runs in the second inning and added another run in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead, then kept the Dragons from scoring until the seventh. Chiefs pitchers scattered eight hits as the only Dragons run of the night came on a wild pitch. Peoria added two more runs in the sixth to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Dayton hitters had some opportunities but they went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 men on base.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (0-3) was charged with the loss. He worked two and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dragons relievers Brody Jessee and Cody Adcock each had effective outings. Jessee went two and two-thirds without allowing a hit or a run. Adcock pitched two scoreless innings and also did not surrender a hit.

The Dragons finished with eight hits, all singles. Leo Balcazar led the way with two hits.

Up Next : The Dragons (16-28) close out the series and the 12-game road trip in Peoria (18-25) on Sunday night at 7:35 pm (EDT). Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.91) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







