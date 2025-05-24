Barrera Moves to Midland

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (23-20) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Diego Barrera is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.

Barrera, 25, joined the Lugnuts on May 19 from Single-A Stockton but did not appear in a game. This is his first trip to Double-A.

The Lugnuts play a doubleheader at the Lake County Captains (23-20, Cleveland) beginning at 4 p.m., next returning to Michigan's state capital on May 27 for a six-game homestand with Beloit. For more information about the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







