Loons Split Doubleheader, Shutout Win & Walk-off Loss

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (23-21) pitching was the catalyst in game one and their weakness in game two, with the Loons splitting a doubleheader with the West Michigan Whitecaps (29-15) on a 62-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark. Great Lakes won game one 4-0 and lost game two 4-3.

Game One

- Luke Fox was fantastic, completing six innings for the first time in his professional career. The left-hander struck out six and permitted just four baserunners.

- The Loons scored four runs on eight hits, all singles. Josue De Paula, on his 20th birthday, blew out the candles first, smoking a single 109 mph to left field to make it 1-0 Great Lakes in the third.

- A three-run three-hit fourth grew the lead. Mike Sirota added an eighth RBI in his seventh game as a Loon, and Logan Wagner ripped a two-run single to left.

- Alex Makarewich finished the shutout of West Michigan, drawing a 5-3 double play groundout.

Game Two

- Patrick Copen induced swings and misses all outing long. Tonight, the right-hander went 4.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Dodgers No. 29 prospect has struck out 73 over 44 innings.

- The Loons gained just two hits off West Michigan starter Colin Fields, a Jordan Thompson single and Carlos Rojas RBI double. Great Lakes led 1-0 after the third. Jackson Nicklaus notched his first Loons longshot, a 372-foot homer to deep right in the fifth.

- After Copen's final two punchouts, the Whitecaps next two reached. Jorge Gonzalez entered, permitting an RBI double to West Michigan's Patrick Lee, and a wild pitch tied the game at two.

- Zyhir Hope lifted the Loons ahead with a go-ahead missile beyond the right field berm behind the bullpen. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect hammered it 428 feet with a 112 mph exit velocity.

- A Lee combo tied it up and walked it off for West Michigan. Patrick Lee homered on a 0-2 pitch with two outs in the seventh. After Great Lakes left the top of the eighth empty-handed, a Bennett Lee sac fly to left field pushed home the phantom runner against Robinson Ortiz.

Up Next

The series finale is tomorrow Sunday, May 25th. The Loons win, and they split the series. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







