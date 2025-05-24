Avant Aces Captains, Lugnuts Split Twinbill

EASTLAKE, OH - Corey Avant set a new career high with five scoreless innings, combining with Jake Garland on a two-hit shutout to help the Lansing Lugnuts (24-20) split a doubleheader with the Lake County Captains (24-20), winning 4-0 after losing 2-0 on Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Lugnuts snapped a four-game losing streak in Lake County with the nightcap victory, achieved in a scant one hour and 34 minutes.

Tommy White and T.J. Schofield-Sam slammed back-to-back homers off Lake County starter Dylan DeLucia in the first inning, Casey Yamauchi provided a sacrifice fly in the second inning, and Yamauchi doubled and scored on an error by right fielder Alfonsin Rosario in the fourth inning.

That was plenty of run support for Avant, the A's ninth-rounder in 2023 from Wingate, who gave up two singles and three walks but used double plays in the second, third and fourth innings to exit any potential trouble.

Garland faced the minimum in the final two frames, including a fourth double play coaxed from top Guardians prospect Ralphy Velazquez to end the sixth.

In Game 1, the Lugnuts drew seven walks but Schofield-Sam's fourth-inning single was the Nuts' only hit against the Lake County trio of Jackson Humphries, Josh Harlow and Jay Driver in the shutout defeat.

Lansing right-hander Yunior Tur tossed 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, but gave up a solo home run to Wuilfredo Antunez in the second inning and an unearned run on a sac fly from Velazquez in the third inning.

Rodney Green, Jr. and Ryan Lasko each drew two walks in defeat. Lasko was called out on strikes to end the game and was ejected by home plate umpire Pedro Torres after indicating his disagreement.

One game remains in the six-game series, featuring a rematch of the starters from Tuesday's series opener: 19-year-old Lugnuts right-hander Steven Echavarria against Captains southpaw Caden Favors at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Lugnuts return to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







