Patrick Plays Hero in Doubleheader Split

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps managed just four base hits in a 4-0 shutout loss before Patrick Lee lifted a game-tying home run in the nightcap, allowing Bennett Lee to deliver a walk-off sacrifice fly as they stole the 4-3 win and a doubleheader split with the Great Lakes Loons in front of 7,210 fans Saturday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps only lead came on the final swing of the doubleheader - receiving clutch hits when they needed it - as Patrick Lee added a game-tying homer before Bennett Lee delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers were lights out in the second contest, tallying 11 strikeouts while holding the Loons to 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the comeback win.

In game one, Great Lakes sprinkled four runs across the third and fourth innings - featuring RBI singles from Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, and Logan Wagner - taking the early 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, Loons starting pitcher Luke Fox was impressive through six innings of work, limiting West Michigan to just three hits through six innings pitched with six strikeouts - carrying the 4-0 advantage into the seventh inning. West Michigan put two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't convert, as first baseman Luke Gold bounced into a game-ending double play - falling 4-0.

The second game started much like the first, as the Whitecaps stranded the bases loaded in both the first and third innings. At the same time, Great Lakes added individual runs in the third and fifth innings - highlighted by a solo home run off the bat of Jackson Nicklaus in the top of the fifth - taking the 2-0 lead. The 'Caps tied the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth as Lee collected an RBI double before a wild pitch scored Peyton Graham from third - but it was short-lived - as Los Angeles Dodgers No. 3 prospect Zyhir Hope blasted a solo homer over the right field wall to put the Loons back in front 3-2 in the sixth. The Whitecaps stranded two runners on base in the sixth before Lee came through in the seventh - tying the game at three with a solo home run over the left field wall. Whitecaps reliever Carlos Lequerica stranded the go-ahead run at third base in the eighth inning before catcher Bennett Lee scored Gold on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half - earning West Michigan the 4-3 win.

The Loons are now 23-21, while the Whitecaps are 29-15. Fox (2-2) collected his second win of the year in the first game, while Whitecaps starter Andrew Sears (2-2) suffers his second loss - allowing three runs (one earned) through 3.2 innings pitched. In the second game, Lequerica (4-0) secures his fourth win while Loons closer Robinson Ortiz (1-2) suffers his second loss - allowing two runs (one earned) through an inning of work. The Whitecaps still hold a five-game lead over the Lake County Captains and Lansing Lugnuts for first place in the Midwest League East division standings.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish the six-game series against the Loons on Sunday at LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. The Whitecaps send righty Carlos Marcano to the mound while the Loons counter with righty Payton Martin. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV and 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







