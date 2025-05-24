Late Rally Sends Carp To 3-2 Win Over Bandits

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - A roaring crowd, packed to the gills. The bases loaded. Two outs. And a full count at the plate.

Eric Rataczak had a lot to live up in that moment. The Sky Carp outfielder flipped the game on its collective head, turning a 2-1 deficit to Quad Cities into a 3-2 lead with a single laced into right field in the sixth inning.

The Carp hung on from there to crawl within three games of first place in front of another sellout crowd at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.

The crowd, gathered from a combination of Poopsie's Reading Program and in anticipation of a fantastic drone show, roared with approval at both the Rataczak hit and the postgame drone show.

The Sky Carp were trailing 2-0 heading into the sixth when the first three batters of the frame reached. The Carp got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Garret Forrester to plate Yiddi Cappe before Rataczak got the game's biggest hit.

Once again the Sky Carp pitching staff was terrific. Jake Brooks (3-2) allowed just two runs in six innings to pick up the win, and Will Schomberg pitched the final three innings without allowing a run to notch his first save of the season.

The two teams will meet again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the series finale. It'll be Sunday Family Funday, with kids 12 and under allowed to run the bases following the game. After the base run is completed, families can play catch in the outfield.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

Written by Josh Flickinger







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.