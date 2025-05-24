Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (8:05 PM EDT at Peoria)

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, May 24, 2025 l Game #44

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 8:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (16-27) at Peoria Chiefs (17-25)

LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) vs. RH Cade Winquest (0-2, 4.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the fifth game of a six-game series. This is game 11 of a 12-game road trip for Dayton (the Dragons are 5-5 on the trip).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, Peoria 5 (10 innings). John Michael Faile's two-run double in the top of the 10th inning broke a 3-3 tie, and Ariel Almonte added an RBI double later in the inning to give the Dragons a three-run lead going to the bottom of the 10th. Trey Braithwaite allowed three hits and two runs in the inning but got a game-ending strikeout to preserve the Dragons second straight win. Dayton's eight hit attack was led by Almonte (2 H, 2B, RBI) and Johnny Ascanio (2 H, R). Dragons relievers Graham Osman and Jonah Hurney combined to throw 5.1 scoreless innings to help get the game to extra innings. The score was tied 3-3 after four innings and that score held until the 10th.

The Dragons have won two of the first four games of the series in Peoria, losing 12-5 on Tuesday afternoon as the Chiefs blasted seven home runs, falling 3-2 on Wednesday night, and winning 1-0 on Thursday, and 6-5 in 10 innings Friday.

The Dragons went 3-3 in the previous series at Quad Cities. The Dragons scored 39 runs in the series, a season-high for runs in a set, and they did it against the Midwest League leader in team pitching. Their team batting average of .252 was also their best in any series in 2025. The Dragons 24 extra base hits and 17 hits with runners in scoring position in the series were also season highs for a set.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 24 innings, an ERA of 0.75. Among pitchers with at least 20 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and seventh in all Minor League Baseball.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in the MWL in ERA at 1.85 among pitchers with at least 30 innings.

Reliever Irvin Machuca has not allowed an earned run in eight innings with the Dragons after allowed no earned runs in 12.1 innings at Daytona. Overall in 2025, Machuca is one of two pitchers in the entire minors to have 20+ innings without allowing an earned run.

Victor Acosta over his last 11 games is 13 for 37 (.351) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 6 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .204 during this period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last seven games is 9 for 25 (.360) with two doubles.

Connor Burns hit four home runs in the series at Quad Cities after beginning that set with only one homer on the year.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, May 25 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.91) at Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.59)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

