Cubs Lean on Gallagher Again in 6-2 Defeat of Wisconsin

May 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs shut down a six-game losing streak on Saturday at Four Winds Field, besting the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a 6-2 score to win their first game of the series. South Bend did not trail at any point in the game, scoring three runs in the first two innings and never looking back. With the win, the Cubs improved to 11-33 on the season, dropping the Timber Rattlers to 20-24.

After Evan Aschenbeck and Nick Dean delivered quality starts earlier in the series, South Bend starting pitcher Ryan Gallagher provided one of his own on Saturday. The right-hander struck out nine across six sharp innings, conceding only one run on two hits and two walks. Across his last three starts, Gallagher has 29 strikeouts and only five earned runs allowed in 18 innings.

The Cubs' offense activated immediately to buttress Gallagher's quality start, scoring three runs in the first two innings. South Bend's two-run first opened with a leadoff double from second baseman Jefferson Rojas, who scored on a single off the bat of shortstop Cristian Hernandez. Right fielder Andy Garriola followed with another RBI single, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.

Wisconsin answered with its only run of the game in the top of the second inning. Third baseman Juan Baez led off with a single before stealing second base and reaching third on an error. Left fielder Yhoswar Garcia grounded out to bring him home, pulling the Timber Rattlers back within a run. South Bend rebuilt its lead in the bottom of the second, though, as first baseman Brian Kalmer and center fielder Rafael Morel went back-to-back with doubles. Morel's double stretched his team-leading on-base streak to 12 games.

Both starting pitchers really settled in after that second inning, each completing quality starts of six frames in length. Wisconsin right-hander Tanner Gillis retired 10 consecutive Cubs at one point, striking out four along the way. On the other side, Gallagher set down nine straight Timber Rattlers, stranding a runner at third base in the sixth inning to close his outing.

South Bend's and Wisconsin's bullpens each posted three shutout innings on Friday, but neither was as effective on Saturday. The Cubs tacked on two runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Rojas drove in Morel with his third base hit of the game. They grabbed another thanks to a wild pitch in the eighth.

Cubs pitching took a wacky road to the finish line, as right-hander Kenyi Perez led the bullpen off with a scoreless seventh inning. He ran into trouble in the eighth, though, walking in a run to bring Wisconsin within a 5-2 score. On came lefty Evan Taylor to face Wisconsin catcher Marco Dinges with nobody out and the bases loaded. Dinges flied out to shallow left field, and lead runner Jadher Areinamo bluffed a tag at third base. The two runners behind him thought he would come home and both took off toward their next bases, starting a wild rundown sequence on the infield. Going after all three runners at different points of the play, South Bend ultimately cut down Areinamo at the plate for a 7-2-4-2-5-2-3-6 double play. Taylor then struck out two in the ninth, securing his first save of the season.

The Cubs and Timber Rattlers will finish the series with some Sunday night baseball at 7:05 PM on May 25. South Bend right-hander Kenten Egbert is scheduled to make the start against Wisconsin righty Jaron DeBerry.







