Faile's Double Breaks Tie in 10th, Dragons Win 6-5 at Peoria

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. -John Michael Faile drilled a tie-breaking two-run double in the top of the 10th inning and the Dayton Dragons went on to defeat the Peoria Chiefs 6-5 on Friday night. The Dragons and Chiefs have split the first four games of the series as Dayton has gone 5-5 over the first 10 games of their 12-game road trip.

Game Summary:

Peoria scored a run in the first inning and led 1-0 until Dayton's Yerlin Confidan delivered a two-out, two-run single in the third inning to put the Dragons in front. Dayton added another run in the fourth when Johnny Ascanio singled, went to second on a hit by Ariel Almonte, and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Peoria's Tre Richardson connected on a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to even the score at 3-3. There was no more scoring until the 10th inning.

In the top of the 10th, Leo Balcazar reached on an infield single that moved free runner Victor Acosta to third. With one out, John Michael Faile lined a double to right-center field that scored both Acosta and Balcazar to give Dayton a 5-3 lead. With two outs, Faile scored on Almonte's double to provide what turned out to be a big insurance run and give the Dragons a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Peoria collected three hits and scored two runs to make it 6-5, with runners at first and third with two outs. But Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite struck out Won-Bin Cho to end the game and preserve the Dayton victory.

It was a good night for the Dayton bullpen. Relievers Graham Osman and Jonah Hurney combined to work five and one-third scoreless innings. Braithwaite gave up two runs in the 10th but recorded the final out for the save. Hurney (2-2) worked three and one-third innings for the win, allowing two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Both Almonte and Ascanio had two.

Notes: The game was the seventh extra inning game of the year for the Dragons, second most in the league. They are 4-3 in games that go to extra innings...The Dragons will try for their first three-game winning streak of 2025 on Saturday night.

Up Next: The fifth game of the six-game series between the Dragons (15-27) and Chiefs (17-24) in Peoria is Saturday at 8:05 pm (EDT). Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.