Rosario's Two-Homer Game Powers Captains to 8-4 Win Over Lugnuts

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (23-19) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (23-19) by a final score of 8-4 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Powered by the first High-A multi-home run performance from DH Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Guardians prospect, the Captains took home their third straight victory.

It took just Lansing four pitches to strike first thanks to a leadoff home run from CF Ryan Lasko, MLB Pipeline 's No. 17 Athletics prospect. The Lugnuts then extended their lead to 2-0 one inning later after DH Cole Conn slugged Lansing's second solo home run in just two frames.

But Lake County responded in the home half of the second inning, unleashing a six-run barrage.

With one out and runners on second and third, Captains LF Jonah Advincula laced a two-run double to right field, evening the score at 2-2. Two batters later, following an RBI groundout from 2B Christian Knapczyk, 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, knocked an RBI double to right field, extending Lake County's lead to 4-2.

Finally, in the next at-bat, Rosario blasted a two-run home run to straight away center field, capping off the six-run frame for the Captains.

Lake County would add more insurance in the bottom of the fifth, when 3B Maick Collado hit a two-out RBI single, stretching the Captains' lead to 7-2.

An inning later, Rosario would connect on his second home run of the game, a solo shot to center field. His second home run of the night marked his first career multi-home run game at the High-A level.

Lansing would round out the scoring with a run in both the eighth and ninth innings by way of a solo home run from 3B Tommy White, MLB Pipeline 's No. 7 Athletics prospect, and an RBI groundout from 2B Casey Yamauchi, respectively.

Captains LHP Matt Wilkinson (W, 1-4) tabbed his first victory of the season in Lake County's 8-4 win. The southpaw pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks, and throwing two strikeouts. Lugnuts RHP Nathan Dettmer (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in his High-A debut, surrendering eight hits, seven earned runs, and two walks, while throwing three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

The fourth and fifth games of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts are scheduled as a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch for Game 1 set for 4 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled to begin shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. It will be Only in Ohio Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay tribute to The Buckeye State.

The games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Alfonsin Rosario hit two home runs on Friday night, tallying his first career multi-homer game at the High-A level. This performance marked the second multi-home run game of his Minor League career, joining his two-homer contest for Single-A Myrtle Beach (CHC) on Aug. 30, 2024, versus Down East (TEX).

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles on Friday night. The 19-year-old now has 16 extra-base hits in his first 34 games played this season.

- LHP Matt Wilkinson earned his first win of the season on Friday night. This marked the 22-year-old's first regular-season win since Sept. 8, 2024, at Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.