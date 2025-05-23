Rattlers Pitch Their Way Past South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers received stellar performances from all three of their pitchers and got a couple of clutch hits on Friday night in a 2-1 victory over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field. Ryan Birchard, Yerlin Rodriguez, and Jes ú s Broca combined to allow one run on five hits with ten strikeouts in the victory/

The teams traded solo homers with South Bend (10-33) taking their first lead of the series on a one-out shot to right by Edgar Alvarez in the bottom of the fifth. Wisconsin (xx-xx) tied the game when Hedbert P é rez launched a long, lead-off homer to right-center in the top of the fifth.

Birchard, the Wisconsin starting pitcher, faced his first jam of the game in the bottom of the fifth when he issued his only walk and gave up a single with one out. Birchard escaped the situation with a flyout to right and a foul pop to first to keep the game tied.

Jadher Areinamo started the Wisconsin sixth inning with a walk, and he moved to second on a wild pitch. Marco Dinges stepped to the plate with two outs and Areinamo still at second when he muscled a line drive into shallow left to drive in Areinamo with the go-ahead run.

Birchard went back out for the sixth inning and retired the Cubs in order. Friday's start marked the first time Birchard has completed six innings as a professional. He matched his professional, single-game high for strikeouts with seven and only walked one as he turned the 2-1 lead over to the bullpen.

Yerlin Rodriguez was first up for the Rattlers relief corps. He would retire all six batters he faced, including two via the strikeout, to turn that 2-1 lead over to Jes ú s Broca for the bottom of the ninth.

The left-handed Broca, in his first Midwest League save opportunity, walked the left-hand hitting Alvarez to start the ninth and fell behind Andy Garriola, who had seven homers on the season, including a grand slam against Wisconsin on Tuesday night in game one of the series, with two balls outside the strike zone.

Garriola hit the next pitch hard, but the one-hopper up the middle was hit right to where second baseman Juan Baez was playing. Baez fielded the ball and started a 4-6-3 double play to bring the Rattlers to within one out of their first four-game winning streak of the season.

The drama wasn't completely done. Broca ran the count full to Reginald Preciado before getting to swing and miss for strike three to end the game and earn his first Midwest League save.

Birchard earned his first Midwest League victory with his first professional quality start.

Dinges has driven in at least one run in all four games he has played for the Rattlers since his promotion from the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at Four Winds Field. Tanner Gillis (0-0, 1.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. South Bend has named Ryan Gallagher (1-2, 4.01) as their starter. Game time is set for 3:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 2:45pm.

R H E

WIS 000 011 000 - 2 9 0

SB 000 100 000 - 1 5 4

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Hedbert Pérez (6th, 0 on in 5th inning off Nick Dean, 0 out)

SB:

Edgar Alvarez (3rd, 0 on in 4th inning off Ryan Birchard, 1 out)

WP: Ryan Birchard (1-2)

LP: Nick Dean (0-3)

SAVE: Jesús Broca (1)

TIME: 2:22

ATTN: 3,933







