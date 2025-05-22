Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 27-June 1

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers welcome the Peoria Chiefs to Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night for the start of a six-game homestand that features dinosaurs, Jedi, postgame fireworks, and a Jackson Chourio bobblehead.

TUESDAY, MAY 27 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: A Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance Bang for Your Buck Night starts the homestand. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28 at 12:10pm; STEM Day presented by Mathnasium, The Boldt Company, and Pierce Manufacturing; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Children are invited to learn about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with interactive displays prior to the game on STEM Day presented by Mathnasium, The Boldt Company, and Pierce Manufacturing. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 29 at 6:40pm; Dinosaur Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: You'll go down in history by taking part in Dinosaur Night and purchasing a special package that includes a ticket and a special dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey. That ticket package is available at this link. This is another Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 30 at 6:40pm - Short-Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by Prevea Health; FIREWORKS; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Prevea Health has a Short-Sleeve Timber Rattlers Hoodie as a giveaway to the 1,000 fans to attend this game. This is the first Friday night postgame fireworks show of the season! After the fireworks, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, MAY 31 at 6:40pm; Star Wars Night presented by Stacey Hennessey, Century 21 Affiliated.; KISS FM Family Night; FIREWORKS; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Force will be with you...always...but especially on Star Wars Night at a Timber Rattlers game. Meet your favorite characters from the movies before and during the game, which is courtesy of Stacey Hennessey, Century 21 Affiliated.. Additionally, players and coaches will wear their Star Wars jerseys for the game. If you want one of the jerseys, make a bid online for the charity auctions starting at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 27. The first Saturday night home game of the season features postgame fireworks. After the fireworks display, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 1 at 1:10pm; Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Heartland Label Printers; Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Jackson Chourio was the youngest player in MLB History to hit twenty homers and steal twenty bases in the same season when he did that for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. The Timber Rattlers will honor Chourio, a Timber Rattler in 2022, with a special two-bobblehead series. The first bobblehead in the series is Chourio at bat and it is for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game to receive this bobblehead courtesy of Heartland Label Printers. The current Timber Rattlers will wear their 2025 Brewers Sunday jerseys for the game. You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. You can also meet the players after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

Plan for the following week, too, because the Rattlers will stay at home after this series with the Chiefs is done. The Cedar Rapids Kernels are at Neuroscience Group Field for a six-game series from June 3 through June 8. We will have full details on this series next week.

