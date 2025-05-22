Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:35 PM EDT at Peoria)

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, May 22, 2025 l Game #42

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-27) at Peoria Chiefs (17-23)

RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.17) vs. RH Darlin Saladin (1-2, 8.54)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the third game of a six-game series. This is game nine of a 12-game road trip for Dayton (the Dragons are 3-5 on the trip).

Last Game: Wednesday: Peoria 3, Dayton 2. Dayton took a 2-0 lead when Myles Smith hit his first professional career home run, a two-run shot in the third inning. But Peoria scored one run in the fourth and then took the lead with two runs in the sixth on a two-out, two-run triple by Trey Paige that skipped past diving center fielder Yerlin Confidan. The Dragons had six hits including three by Jose Serrano. Victor Acosta had one hit to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant allowed just one run on three hits in five innings.

The Dragons have dropped the first two games of the series in Peoria, losing 12-5 on Tuesday afternoon as the Chiefs blasted seven home runs, and then falling 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Dragons went 3-3 in the previous series at Quad Cities. The Dragons scored 39 runs in the series, a season-high for runs in a set, and they did it against the Midwest League leader in team pitching. Their team batting average of .252 was also their best in any series in 2025. The Dragons 24 extra base hits and 17 hits with runners in scoring position in the series were also season highs for a set. Their home run total of six in the series matched their 2025 season high.

The Dragons have 29 extra base hits in eight games on this road trip, matching their total over the last three sets combined (18 games).

Connor Burns hit four home runs in the series at Quad Cities after beginning that set with only one homer on the year. In Burns' last eight games, he is 11 for 30 (.367) with four home runs and three doubles.

Victor Acosta has hit safely in nine straight games, going 12 for 31 (.387) with three doubles, one triple, and six RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .206 during this streak.

Yerlin Confidan over his last eight games is 10 for 32 (.313) with two triples and three doubles.

Johnny Ascanio over his last five games is 6 for 17 (.353) with two doubles.

Jose Serrano has gone 4 for 10 (.400) since joining the Dragons over the weekend.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 22 innings, an ERA of 0.82.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, May 23 (8:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.34) at Peoria RH Gerardo Salas (1-4, 9.19)

Saturday, May 24 (8:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) at Peoria RH Cade Winquest (0-2, 4.00)

Sunday, May 25 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.59)

