Game 3 of Captains-Lugnuts Series Postponed Due to Rain

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Tonight's third game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (22-19) and the Lansing Lugnuts (23-18) has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, May 24. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game are valid for both games of Saturday's doubleheader, or can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any other 2025 regular season home game.

Saturday's doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

The next game between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Friday, May 23 at 6:35 p.m. It will be College ID Night at the ballpark, where fans who bring their valid college ID will score $5 tickets (plus fees) to the game.







