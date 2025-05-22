Loons Drop Doubleheader to Whitecaps

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (21-20) were held to one run in both games falling short 2-1 in game one and 7-1 in game two to the West Michigan Whitecaps (28-13) on a 54-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Game One

- Joseilyn Gonzalez picked up where it was stopped on Wednesday, a 1-1 score with two outs and a runner on. The right-hander worked 1.1 scoreless to extend his scoreless inning streak to 15 innings, dating back to April 13th.

- Whitecaps pitcher Joe Miller went four innings scoreless with four strikeouts and no walks. The left-hander had only two reach second base.

- Max Clark provided the winning run for the Caps. West Michigan went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, the lone hit was Clark's two-out opposite-field RBI single in the sixth.

Game Two

- Kendall George worked an eight-pitch walk to start the contest. He moved to third base on a Josue De Paula single and was scored on a Zyhir Hope fielder's choice. The Loons scored in the first inning for the 18th time in 41 games.

- The Whitecaps had two multi-run innings. West Michigan scored three on three straight hits in the third. With two on, Izaac Pacheco roped a ball up the first base line that was borderline foul and deflected off a glove in foul territory. The play was a two-run double.

- Up 3-1, a two-out walk and single loaded the bases for Max Clark. The 20-year-old notched his second pro career grand slam and his first as a Whitecap.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope's fielder's choice groundout was his 30th RBI. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect is the third player in the Midwest League to reach 30 runs batted in.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Friday, May 23rd, will see one nine-inning game between the Loons and Whitecaps. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.co.







Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.