Today's Loons Game Suspended, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (21-18) and West Michigan Whitecaps (26-13) Wednesday doubleheader started and then stopped in the bottom of the third with a 1-1 score due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark.
The Loons and Whitecaps will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 22nd. Game one will start at 5:35 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings with game one picking up in the third inning.
Game one of today's doubleheader saw two solo home runs. West Michigan's Josue Briceno and Great Lakes' Joe Vetrano added home runs.
Tomorrow will be the fourth Loons doubleheader of the season.
