Kernels and TinCaps Postponed Wednesday

Sports stats



MWL Cedar Rapids Kernels

Kernels and TinCaps Postponed Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release


Fort Wayne, IN - Wednesday's game, May 21, between the Kernels and the TinCaps, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 23, with game one beginning at 4:35. Cedar Rapids returns to action tomorrow, Thursday, May 22 in Fort Wayne at 6:05.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2025 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics



Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central