Kernels and TinCaps Postponed Wednesday
May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Wednesday's game, May 21, between the Kernels and the TinCaps, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 23, with game one beginning at 4:35. Cedar Rapids returns to action tomorrow, Thursday, May 22 in Fort Wayne at 6:05.
