Kernels and TinCaps Postponed Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Wednesday's game, May 21, between the Kernels and the TinCaps, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 23, with game one beginning at 4:35. Cedar Rapids returns to action tomorrow, Thursday, May 22 in Fort Wayne at 6:05.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2025 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.