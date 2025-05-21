Paige Does the Heavy Lifting in 3-2 Win

PEORIA, IL -The Peoria Chiefs won their fourth straight game Wednesday night at Dozer Park, edging the Dayton Dragons 3-2 behind a three-RBI performance from Trey Paige.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs put two on with two outs. Paige delivered the go-ahead blow, ripping a two-run triple to center to give Peoria its first lead of the night.

From there, the bullpen took over. Hunter Hayes and Michael Watson combined to record the final nine outs, allowing just one hit and two total baserunners. Neither reliever allowed a runner in scoring position, sealing Peoria's fourth consecutive win.

After retiring the first six batters he faced, Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon ran into trouble in the third inning. Following a single by Connor Burns, Myles Smith launched a two-run homer to left, giving Dayton a 2-0 lead.

Peoria got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. After a single and a double from Johnfrank Salazar, Trey Paige followed with a sacrifice fly to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Rincon worked into the sixth, tossing 5 2/3 innings while allowing five hits and striking out five before handing it over to the bullpen. The win marks the Chiefs' longest winning streak of the season.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Darlin Saladin is scheduled to start for Peoria. The Chiefs will play as the Peoria Distillers, an ode to Peoria's Minor League franchise that operated from 1894-1917.







