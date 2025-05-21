Cubs Offense Goes Quiet in 3-1 Loss to Wisconsin

South Bend, IN - On another chilly and misty day at Four Winds Field, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers opened up a 2-0 series lead against the South Bend Cubs. After winning 7-6 in a rain-shortened Tuesday contest, the Rattlers again never trailed on Wednesday, defeating the Cubs by a 3-1 score. Wisconsin now carries an 18-23 record for the season, while South Bend heads into Thursday at 10-31.

Both left-handed starting pitchers had their way for the most part, with Evan Aschenbeck taking the ball for his first start at Four Winds Field. He battled through a 24-pitch first inning, striking out two to leave a pair of runners on base before cruising through the middle innings. At one point, he retired nine consecutive Timber Rattlers on his way to six innings pitched with only one earned run allowed.

Opposite Aschenbeck, Wisconsin starter Anthony Flores held on tight to keep the Cubs scoreless across his 4.1 innings pitched. South Bend put multiple runners on base in the first, but left fielder Edgar Avarez swung and missed for the third out with them both in scoring position. The Cubs would leave two runners on base again in the fourth before chasing Flores from the mound in the fifth. During that inning, South Bend took three walks, but center fielder Andy Garriola popped out with two runners aboard to preserve the scoreless game.

Wisconsin finally broke the tie in the top of the sixth, pushing two runs across on a Marco Dinges home run. Shortstop Eduardo Garcia reached on a fielding error from Cubs shortstop Cristian Hernandez, putting the go-ahead run on base. On the next pitch, Dinges brought him in and then some, launching his first Midwest League home run to left field. Aschenbeck would bounce back with consecutive strikeouts, wrapping up his second consecutive quality start.

Left fielder Edgar Alvarez immediately pulled a run back for the Cubs, tattooing a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth. His second long ball of the season went a long way to right field, hitting the 1st Source Bank Performance Center on the fly. The Cubs then got the tying run to third base, as catcher Ariel Armas walked and stole two bases. Third baseman Reivaj Garcia struck out, though, keeping the Cubs down a run.

Wisconsin moved back ahead by two in the seventh inning, capitalizing on a two-out rally. Second baseman Jadher Areinamo lofted a fly ball to the right-center gap, reaching third on a triple as Garriola collided with right fielder Ivan Brethowr. Areinamo would later score on a single from shortstop Eduardo Garcia.

Reliever Connor Schultz and Evan Taylor combined to keep the Cubs in it the rest of the way, shutting out Wisconsin in the eighth and ninth innings. But South Bend couldn't capitalize, leaving two runners aboard in the eighth before going down in order against Bayden Root in the ninth.

Opposing middle infielders Areinamo and Hernandez each reached base three times, the former doing so on three hits and the latter on a double and two walks. Wisconsin designated hitter Blake Burke stretched his on-base streak to 24 games, while South Bend second baseman Jefferson Rojas extended his to 21 contests. Garriola's fourth-inning single pushed his hit streak to 11 games as well.

For Thursday's 7:05 PM game, right-hander Erian Rodriguez will make his 2025 Midwest League debut as South Bend's starting pitcher. Rodriguez made 11 starts as a Cub last season, posting an earned run average of 3.52. He'll oppose Wisconsin righty Tyson Hardin, the Midwest League's ERA leader at 1.16.







