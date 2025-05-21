Peschl Transferred from a Fort Myers
May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Cole Peschl has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. Peschl will wear #30. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 10 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series in Fort Wayne tonight at 5:35.
