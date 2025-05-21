Captains Survive Lugnuts' Ninth Inning Rally in 5-4 Victory

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (22-19) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (23-18) by a final score of 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The game commenced after a 57-minute delay due to wet grounds.

Propelled by a big day at the plate by CF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Cleveland prospect, the Captains were able to fend off a Lansing comeback attempt in the ninth inning to secure their second straight win.

Rosario notched two hits, including a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning that proved to be the game-winner.

To kick off the scoring for the afternoon, Lake County 2B Christian Knapczyk launched an opposite-field leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw. His fifth round-tripper of the season extended his hitting streak to thirteen games, the longest hitting streak by a Captain this season.

In the bottom of the second, an RBI single from Captains C Johnny Tincher made it a 2-0 game.

The Lugnuts plated their first run of the afternoon in the top of the third inning by way of a two-out RBI double from SS Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Athletics prospect. But Lake County answered in the home half of the frame when Rosario blasted a solo home run, his sixth homer of the season.

Lansing, however, continued to chip away. An RBI groundout by CF Rodney Green, Jr., MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Athletics prospect, in the top of the fourth pulled the Lugnuts within a run, trailing 3-2.

Then, Lansing made one last push in the top of the ninth inning. The first four Lugnuts batters reached on a single from LF Nate Nankil and three consecutive walks drawn by Green, Jr., 2B Casey Yamauchi, and pinch hitter Clark Elliott, the last of which brought in a run. Two batters later, DH Ryan Lasko, MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Athletics prospect, hit a sacrifice fly to cut Lansing's deficit to 5-4.

But Captains RHP Yorman Gómez (S, 3) induced a flyout from Kuroda-Grauer to end the game, leaving two Lugnuts runners on base and securing his third four-inning save of the year.

Lake County LHP Josh Hartle (W, 4-1), MLB Pipeline's No. 22 Cleveland prospect, earned his fourth consecutive win. The left-hander allowed just three hits, two earned runs, and one walk, while throwing three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Lansing RHP Grant Judkins (L, 1-3) suffered his third loss of the season, surrendering seven hits, five runs (four earned), and two walks, while throwing three strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Shepherds.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Alfonsin Rosario tallied three RBI on Wednesday afternoon, his most in a game at the High-A level. The 20-year-old recorded his first three-RBI game since Aug. 30, 2024, when he logged a career-high five RBI for Single-A Myrtle Beach (CHC) versus Down East (TEX).

- INF Christian Knapczyk went 2-for-4 with two runs, a home run, and an RBI on Wednesday afternoon, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville now leads the Midwest League in SLG (.538), OPS (.994), and hits (46, tied).

- LHP Josh Hartle earned his fourth consecutive win on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old now ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in: wins (four, tied for second), win percentage (.800, fourth), ERA (2.55, sixth), WHIP (1.19, eighth), and innings pitched (35.1, 10th).







