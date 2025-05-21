Whitecaps, Loons Doubleheader Suspended

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - For the second straight day, the Whitecaps and Loons watched Mother Nature intervene as the teams played to a 1-1 tie through two and a half innings of their scheduled doubleheader before heavy rains suspended play Wednesday morning at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps and Loons - slated to play two seven-inning games after the postponement on Tuesday - battled through light rain early in the morning before it intensified - forcing the suspension at a 1-1 tie with two outs in the bottom of the third. Before the delay - Tigers No. 4 prospect Josue Briceño blasted a solo home run in his first at-bat off the Injured List before Loons first baseman Joe Vetrano countered with a solo homer in the top of the third - tying the game at 1-1 before the rain stopped the game prematurely.

The 'Caps and Loons are now scheduled to finish the seven-inning ballgame before another seven-inning contest afterward - with a 40-minute break between games. Thursday's Game 1 continuation is scheduled for 5:35 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Joe Miller is expected to start the second game on the mound, while Great Lakes counters with lefty Wyatt Crowell.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps resume their doubleheader against the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday at 5:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:30 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action for free on the MiLB.TV, on the radio, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.