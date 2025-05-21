Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:35 PM at Peoria)

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 l Game #41

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-26) at Peoria Chiefs (16-23)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.70) vs. RH Hancel Rincon (1-0, 3.66)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the second game of a six-game series. This is game eight of a 12-game road trip for Dayton (the Dragons are 3-4 on the trip).

Last Game: Tuesday: Peoria 12, Dayton 5. In the first game of a six-game series, the Chiefs established a new club record with seven home runs, matching the Dragons club record for most home runs by an opponent (Great Lakes, 2017). Joshua Baez and Zach Levenson each hit two home runs for Peoria. Dayton had six hits. Victor Acosta went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games. Yerlin Confidan also had two hits including a double. Ariel Almonte hit a home run, his second of the season. The start of the game was delayed by rain for 43 minutes, and the game was stopped due to more rain in the bottom of the eighth inning, then called after a delay of 41 minutes.

The Dragons went 3-3 in the previous series at Quad Cities. The Dragons scored 39 runs in the series, a season-high for runs in a set, and they did it against the Midwest League leader in team pitching. Their team batting average of .252 was also their best in any series in 2025. The Dragons 24 extra base hits and 17 hits with runners in scoring position in the series were also season highs for a set. Their home run total of six in the series matched their 2025 season high.

The Dragons have 27 extra base hits in seven games on this road trip, just two short of their total of 29 over the last three sets (18 games).

Connor Burns hit four home runs in the series at Quad Cities after beginning that set with only one homer on the year. In Burns' last seven games, he is 10 for 27 (.370) with four home runs and three doubles.

Victor Acosta has hit safely in eight straight games, going 11 for 28 (.393) with three doubles, one triple, and six RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average above .200 for the first time in 2025, at .203.

Yerlin Confidan has hit safely in seven straight games, going 10 for 28 (.357) with two triples and three doubles. His slugging percentage during the streak is .607 with a 1.078 OPS.

Johnny Ascanio has a 4-game hitting streak, going 6 for 13 (.462) with two doubles.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 22 innings, an ERA of 0.82.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, May 22 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.17) at Peoria RH Darlin Saladin (1-2, 8.54)

Friday, May 23 (8:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.34) at Peoria RH Gerardo Salas (1-4, 9.19)

Saturday, May 24 (8:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) at Peoria RH Cade Winquest (0-2, 4.00)

Sunday, May 25 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.59)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.