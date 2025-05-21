Sky Carp Stay Hot, Take Down River Bandits 6-5

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Sky Carp didn't let a little thing like a two-hour delay cool them off.

The Comeback Carp rallied again, this time for a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the firste-place Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

It was the Carp's third straight win, and brought the squad to within two games of the River Bandits in the first of a rare seven-game series with Quad Cities this week.

The game was picked up where it left off when the two teams were suspended on April 20. The Sky Carp were trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but had runners at the corners with just one out.

Emaarion Boyd was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Payton Green cracked a two-run single to immediately close the deficit to 3-2.

That's the way things stayed until the bottom of the eighth inning, when back-to-back RBI singles from Yiddi Cappe and Gage Miller gave the Carp a 4-3 lead.

After the Bandits tied the score with a two-out single in the ninth, the game headed to extra innings. Quad Cities plated their courtesy runner in the top of the 10th, but RBI knocks by Cappe and Miller again ended the game.

Emmett Olson was simply outstanding on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing just one run while striking out a career-high-tying 10 batters and not walking anyone. Jack Sellinger picked up the win, moving to 2-0 on the season, by allowing just the unearned run in 1 1-3 innings.

The second game of tonight's modified doubleheader was moved to Thursday, with the doubleheader set to start at 4:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them for any future game on the 2025 schedule.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2025

Sky Carp Stay Hot, Take Down River Bandits 6-5 - Beloit Sky Carp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.