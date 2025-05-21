Chiefs Edge Dragons 3-2 in Peoria on Wednesday Night

May 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 2-1 Dayton lead and defeat the Dragons 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Chiefs have won the first two games of the series.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a two-run lead in the top of the third inning when Connor Burns lined a single to left field and Myles Smith followed with a home run to right to put Dayton in front, 2-0. The homer was the first of Smith's professional career.

But the Dragons could not score again. They had some opportunities over the first six innings but went a combined 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Dayton had only one hit after the fifth inning and did not advance a runner past first after the sixth.

Meanwhile, Peoria scored one run in the fourth inning against Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant, who had an effective night. Lorant left the game after five innings with a 2-1 lead. In his five innings, he allowed just three hits and one run with two walks and one strikeout.

Jimmy Romano replaced Lorant in the sixth, allowing a one-out single and a two-out walk. With runners at first and second, Trey Paige hit a line drive to center field against Romano. Dayton outfielder Yerlin Confidan charged in and tried to make a diving catch, but the ball bounced in front of him and rolled past, allowing both runners to score as the Chiefs took a 3-2 lead. The play ended the scoring for the night.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Jose Serrano went 3 for 4 with a double. Victor Acosta had one hit to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games, second longest of the year for a Dayton player (John Michael Faile had a 13-game hitting streak).

Up Next: The Dragons (14-27) play in Peoria against the Chiefs (17-23) again on Thursday in the third game of the series at 7:35 pm (EDT). Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.17) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

