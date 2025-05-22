Clark Is Grand in 'Caps Doubleheader Sweep

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Tigers top prospect Max Clark blasted his first career High-A grand slam with the West Michigan Whitecaps as they completed a doubleheader sweep of the Great Lakes Loons by scores of 2-1 and 7-1 in front of 5,752 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Clark finished the night 2-for-5 with three walks and five RBI, including the grand slam homer in the second contest. Meanwhile, the pitching staff silenced the Loons, limiting Great Lakes to just two runs and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

In the first game, Josue Briceño opened the second inning with a solo homer before Great Lakes first baseman Joe Vetrano responded with one of his own in the third - leveling the game at 1-1. 'Caps reliever Joe Miller held down the fort through the final four frames - going four scoreless with four strikeouts as Clark struck a go-ahead RBI single through the left side of the infield in the sixth to secure the 2-1 win.

In the second game, Loons outfielder Kendall George scored on an RBI groundout in the top of the first to take the 1-0 lead. It was short-lived as West Michigan rallied for three runs in the third - featuring a two-run single from Andrew Jenkins - jumping in front 3-1. Pitcher Max Alba capped off his four scoreless innings with three consecutive strikeouts in the fourth before Clark added his grand slam in the fifth to extend the lead to 7-1. The Loons couldn't rally through the final two innings as relievers Freddy Pacheco and Carlos Lequerica combined for two scoreless frames to put the finishing touches on the 7-1 win and doubleheader sweep.

The Whitecaps improve to 28-13 while the Loons fall to 21-20. Miller (2-1) gets his second win of the season, tossing four scoreless innings in Game 1, while Loons reliever Robinson Ortiz (1-1) suffers his first loss - giving up a run through one inning. Meanwhile, in the second game, 'Caps righty Haden Erbe (1-1) gets his first win - throwing one scoreless frame, while Loons starter Wyatt Crowell (0-4) suffers his fourth loss - giving up two runs through 2.1 innings of work.

MAX CLARK BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT TIMES MOVED UP

The Whitecaps are ready to celebrate bobblehead night for outfielder Max Clark on Saturday in West Michigan. Please be advised that due to postponements of Tuesday's and Wednesday's contests, Saturday's start time has been changed to one hour earlier and is now slated to begin at 6:05 pm. Gates are scheduled to open at LMCU Ballpark at 5:00 pm for season ticket holders and 5:15 pm for all fans with a ticket to the ballgame.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday at 6:35 pm. Knuckleballer Kenny Serwa is expected to take the mound for West Michigan against Dodgers Top-30 Prospect Eriq Swan. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







