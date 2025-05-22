Carp, Bandits Split Doubleheader

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The River Bandits and Sky Carp continued their back-and-forth series Thursday night, splitting a doubleheader.

The Carp took game one 2-1 before dropping a 5-1 decision in nine innings in game two. The split means Quad Cities remains three games in front of the Carp for first place in the Midwest League West Division.

In game one, a pair of two-out hits gave the Carp all the offense they needed. Michael Snyder cracked an RBI single in the fourth inning, while Payton Green's RBI double gave the home team a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.

After surrendering a run in the sixth inning, Brandon White (1-1) closed things out and picked up the win in relief of Noble Meyer, who allowed just two hits while striking out six in four scoreless innings.

In game two, the Carp took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of singles and a Quad Cities error. The score would stay that way until the Bandits broke through with a run against Gabe Bierman in the sixth.

The game would remain 1-1 until the ninth, when the River Bandts plated four runs against Holt Jones (3-2).

The two teams will meet again Friday for Supper Clubber Friday at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

