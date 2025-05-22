Kernels Bullpen Dominates, Cedar Rapids Tops Fort Wayne 3-1

May 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Cedar Rapids bullpen did not allow a run in 5.1 innings of work, and the Kernels' offense did just enough to grab game two of the series in Fort Wayne, 3-1, Thursday night.

After the first two games of the series were impacted by rain, the TinCaps' offense got going right away under sunny skies on Thursday night. Kai Roberts singled to open the bottom half of the first inning, then after he stole second and third, he scored on a Rosman Verdugo RBI single to lift Fort Wayne on top 1-0.

But that would be it for the Fort Wayne offense on the night. Kernels' starter Jose Olivares allowed just the one run on three hits with six strikeouts across 3.2 innings. Behind him, the Cedar Rapids bullpen combined to shut out the TinCaps the rest of the way. Kade Bragg struck out five across 2.1 scoreless innings on his way to the win. After him, Cole Percival did not allow a run while striking out four in two innings of work before Paulshawn Pasqualotto slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning en route to his fourth save of the season.

With the Cedar Rapids pitching staff holding things down, the Kernels offense evened the game in the third. Jaime Ferrer singled to open the inning and came home to score all the way from first base on an error following a Kaelen Culpepper single to tie the game at 1-1.

In the fourth, Nate Baez walked to begin the frame. After a wild pitch moved him to second, and an error moved him to third, he scored on a Caden Kendle RBI single to jump Cedar Rapids in front 2-1.

That stayed the score until the top of the eighth. Brandon Winokur walked to open the frame and came all the way around to score in a Baez RBI double to set the tally at 3-1, the score that would be the final.

In win improves the Kernels to 24-16 on the season and 2-0 to begin the series in Fort Wayne. The two sides are set to play a doubleheader Friday evening with game one beginning at 4:35. Ty Langenberg gets the start for Cedar Rapids in game one, and Cole Peschl makes his high-A debut in game two.







Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.