'Caps Sweep Friday Night Doubleheader

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In a pair of seven-inning games, the Fort Wayne TinCaps swept their doubleheader with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate), winning 6-2 and 9-3.

The TinCaps' pitching staff combined for 26 strikeouts across the two games. After giving up two runs in the first inning in game one, Jose Reyes retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced, striking out a season-high seven. Josh Mallitz secured his second win of the season, striking out three in two scoreless innings. The Ole Miss grad hasn't allowed a run in his last seven innings pitched.

Down early, Fort Wayne (22-21) scored six unanswered runs. Jacob Campbell cut the early deficit in half with a solo home run to right-center field in the second. The next inning, Fort Wayne scored three runs on three hits. Following a game-tying RBI single by Brenden Durfee, Brandon Butterworth plated a pair with a go-ahead, two-run triple to right field. Five pitches later, he scored on a wild pitch, giving the 'Caps a three-run lead.

Campbell backed up his early home run with an RBI double in the fifth, ending the scoring. Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) closed out the game, striking out the side in the seventh. Neighbors' 45.6% strikeout rate is the highest in the Midwest League amongst pitchers with 10 or more innings pitched.

In game two, Fort Wayne struck first with the help of some small ball. In the second inning, outfielder Kaden Hollow placed a bunt single before scoring off an Oswaldo Linares RBI double. The next inning, the 'Caps plated a pair on an RBI single by Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) and an RBI groundout by Campbell.

Up early, Fort Wayne starter Miguel Mendez dominated across the first three innings. Tying a career high, Mendez struck out nine of the 20 batters he faced. Across 4 2/3 innings pitched, the 22-year-old allowed three runs, all coming on a pair of Cedar Rapids (24-18) home runs.

Tied in the fifth, Hollow came through again. In his "Welcome to Fort Wayne" moment, the 24-year-old knocked a two-run triple off the right field wall, giving the 'Caps the lead. Just an inning later, Butterworth sliced his second triple of the day into the right-center field gap, clearing the bases. The middle-infielder scored the next at-bat on a sac fly by Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) as Fort Wayne went up six.

Garrett Hawkins finished things off in the seventh, setting down the Kernels in order. The 6-foot-5 reliever makes it now 10 straight scoreless innings in relief.

Next Game: Saturday, May 24 vs. Cedar Rapids (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Chase Chaney

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







