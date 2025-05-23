Valenzuela Vaults to Vegas

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (23-18) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Sahid Valenzuela is promoted to Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League)

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and three players on the Injured List.

Valenzuela, 27, will be making his Triple-A debut. In 40 games with the Lugnuts this season, the Cal State Fullerton product is batting .239/.325/.321 with two home runs and 14 runs batted in while playing shortstop, second base and third base.

The Lugnuts play the third game in a six-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Lake County (22-19, Cleveland), next returning to Michigan's state capital on May 27 for a six-game homestand with Beloit. For more information about the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







