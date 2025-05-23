TinCaps Sweep Cedar Rapids in Friday Night Doubleheader 6-2 and 9-3

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The TinCaps erased an early deficit in game one and never trailed in game two, sweeping the Kernels in a doubleheader 6-2 and 9-3 Friday night.

After grabbing a late lead to win game two of the series on Thursday, the Kernels jumped in front early in game one on Friday. Kaelen Culpepper singled to lead off the top of the first inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Kyle DeBarge RBI single to jump Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0. With DeBarge now on, he stole second and, on the play, came all the way home to score on two errors to double the lead to 2-0.

But that would be all of the Kernels' offense in game one. With the Fort Wayne pitching staff holding Cedar Rapids down the rest of the way, the TinCaps got on the board in the bottom of the second. With one out, Jacob Campbell smashed a solo home run to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the third, the TinCaps took the lead. A single and a walk put two on from Brendan Durfee, who singled to tie the game at 2-2. Behind him, a Brandon Butterworth two-run triple upped the advantage to 4-2. A batter later, Butterworth scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 5-2.

Fort Wayne added an insurance run on an RBI double by Campbell in the fifth to make it 6-2, the score that would be the game one final.

The TinCaps carried their offensive success into game two and jumped out to an early lead. Kaden Hollow singled to begin the bottom of the second and came in to score on an Oswaldo Linares RBI double to put Fort Wayne on top 1-0.

In the third, Fort Wayne added on. A walk and an error put two on to open the frame, and a Rosman Vergudo RBI single, followed by a Campbell RBI groundout, lifted the lead to 3-0.

Trailing by three, the Kernels got back into it in the fourth. Nate Baez singled to open the frame, and the next batter, Danny De Andrade, smashed a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the top of the fifth, Misael Urbina led off the inning by lifting a long home run to left to tie the game at 3-3.

But Fort Wayne had the answer. After two walks put two on with two outs for the TinCaps in the bottom of the fifth, Hollow drove them both in with a two-run triple to put Fort Wayne right back on top at 5-3.

The TinCaps padded the lead with four runs in the sixth on a Butterworth three-run triple and a Leo De Vries sacrifice fly to increase their edge to 9-3, the score that would be the final in game two.

The pair of losses drops the Kernels to 24-18 on the season and 2-2 in the series in Fort Wayne. Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday at 5:35. Chase Chaney gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Isaiah Lowe.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

