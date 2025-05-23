Lasko, Conn and White Go Deep in 8-4 Loss

EASTLAKE, OH - Ryan Lasko, Cole Conn and Tommy White each homered, but the Lansing Lugnuts (23-19) lost a third straight game at the Lake County Captains (23-19), 8-4, on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Center fielder Lasko walloped his first home run of the season leading off the game against Lake County starter Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, and designated hitter Conn homered leading off the second inning for a 2-0 Nuts lead.

But the Captains struck back with six runs in the bottom of the second against debuting Lugnuts starter Nathan Dettmer, capped by a two-run homer from Alfonsin Rosario.

Called up from Stockton on Tuesday to replace the promoted Kyle Robinson, Dettmer worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, seven runs and two walks with three strikeouts.

Rosario added a second home run in the sixth off reliever Henry Gómez, increasing the Captains' lead to 8-2.

White, activated from the Injured List on Tuesday, walked in the first inning and doubled in the sixth before knocking the first pitch he saw in the eighth inning from reliever Alonzo Richardson out to right-center, his fourth home run of the season.

Jared Dickey wrapped up the scoring in the ninth, drawing a leadoff walk, moving to second on a passed ball, taking third on a Nick Schwartz groundout and scoring on a Casey Yamauchi groundout.

White, Yamauchi and Lasko each finished the game with two hits.

The Lugnuts and Captains will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., with Lansing right-handers Yunior Tur and Corey Avant facing Captains starters Jackson Humphries and Dylan DeLucia.

The Lugnuts play in Lake County through Sunday, returning to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







