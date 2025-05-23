Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (8:05 PM EDT at Peoria)

May 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 23, 2025 l Game #43

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 8:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-27) at Peoria Chiefs (17-24)

RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.34) vs. RH Gerardo Salas (1-4, 9.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the fourth game of a six-game series. This is game 10 of a 12-game road trip for Dayton (the Dragons are 4-5 on the trip).

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 1, Peoria 0. Dragons pitchers Luke Hayden, Irvin Machuca, and Easton Sikorski combined on a two-hit shutout. The Dragons scored the only run of the game in the top of the eighth inning on four consecutive walks. Leo Balcazar drew a bases loaded walk to force in Myles Smith. Hayden started for the Dragons and worked five innings, allowing one hit with one walk and five strikeouts. Machuca threw two hitless innings and earned the win. Sikorski closed out the final two innings for the save, stranding the tying run at second in the ninth. It was the Dragons fifth shutout win of the season. The Dragons had just three hits in a game that was played in 2:12.

The Dragons have won one of the first three games of the series in Peoria, losing 12-5 on Tuesday afternoon as the Chiefs blasted seven home runs, falling 3-2 on Wednesday night, and winning 1-0 on Thursday.

The Dragons went 3-3 in the previous series at Quad Cities. The Dragons scored 39 runs in the series, a season-high for runs in a set, and they did it against the Midwest League leader in team pitching. Their team batting average of .252 was also their best in any series in 2025. The Dragons 24 extra base hits and 17 hits with runners in scoring position in the series were also season highs for a set. Their home run total of six in the series matched their 2025 season high.

The Dragons five shutouts are tied for third most in the league. Quad Cities leads the MWL with seven.

Dragons pitchers have allowed a total of three runs in 17 innings over the last two games after allowing 12 in the series opener Tuesday.

The Dragons have 29 extra base hits in nine games on this road trip, matching their total over the last three sets combined (18 games).

Connor Burns hit four home runs in the series at Quad Cities after beginning that set with only one homer on the year. In Burns' last nine games, he is 11 for 34 (.324) with four home runs and three doubles.

Victor Acosta had a 9-game hitting streak snapped last night (0 for 1, 3 BB). In his last 10 games, he is 12 for 32 (.375) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 6 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .205 during this streak.

Johnny Ascanio over his last six games is 7 for 21 (.333) with two doubles.

Jose Serrano has gone 5 for 13 (.385) since joining the Dragons over the weekend.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 24 innings, an ERA of 0.75. Sikorski is tied for second in the MWL in saves with five.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in the MWL in ERA at 1.85.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, May 24 (8:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 4.61) at Peoria RH Cade Winquest (0-2, 4.00)

Sunday, May 25 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.91) at Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.59)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.