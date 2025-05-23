River Bandits Shut Down Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. - Another fantastic Poopsie's Reading Program crowd at ABC Supply Stadium was witness to some fantastic pitching performances in the Sky Carp's 4-0 loss to Quad Cities Friday night.

The Sky Carp welcomed in students from seven different schools who completed the reading program, and also celebrated Teacher's Appreciation Day at the ballpark.

The Sky Carp couldn't get much offense generated, finishing with just four hits, but had some standout pitching performances.

Starting pitcher Karson Milbrandt was outstanding, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out six in four scoreless innings.

Will Kempner was nearly immaculate in his two innings, surrendering just an infield single while striking out the other six hitters he faced.

The River Bandits plated three runs in the fifth inning against Jack Sellinger (2-1), and added an insurance run in the ninth. The offensive highlight for the Carp came from Micah McDowell, who picked up his first hit and first stolen base since being promoted from Jupiter.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 6:35 in what should be a fantastic night at the ballpark, featuring a postgame Drone Show sure to dazzle what is expected to be another enormous crowd at the ballpark.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Quad Cities River Bandits (27-16) 4,Beloit Sky Carp (23-20) 0 May 23rd, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Quad Cities 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4 7 0 Beloit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Quad Cities AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Torres, LF .289 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Kulasingam, 2B .245 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 4 Moss, 1B .243 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 8 1 Gonzalez, B, RF .252 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 Roccaforte, CF .206 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 2 3 0 Werner, 3B .193 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Brito, DH .257 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 Hernandez, O, C .227 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0 Guzman, D, SS .210 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 2 Beam, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Molsky, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morones, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .227 33 4 7 0 0 0 4 5 17 27 9 BATTING TB : Brito; Gonzalez, B 2; Hernandez, O; Kulasingam; Roccaforte; Torres.

RBI : Gonzalez, B (14); Kulasingam (14); Roccaforte 2 (19).

2-out RBI : Gonzalez, B; Roccaforte 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Brito; Werner 3; Torres.

SAC : Hernandez, O.

Team RISP : 3-for-15.

Team LOB : 8.

BASERUNNING SB : Roccaforte (19, 2nd base off Milbrandt/Caskenette); Hernandez, O (4, 3rd base off Sellinger/Caskenette); Guzman, D 3 (5, 2nd base off Sellinger/Caskenette, 2nd base off Storm/Caskenette, 3rd base off Storm/Caskenette).

FIELDING DP : 3 (Moss; 2 Guzman, D-Kulasingam-Moss).

Beloit AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Cappe, 2B .268 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Miller, G, 3B .246 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Green, SS .377 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Ignoffo, DH .210 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Caskenette, C .291 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 1 Vradenburg, 1B .193 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 Snyder, LF .244 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 Jenkins-Cowart, RF .067 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 McDowell, CF .143 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Milbrandt, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sellinger, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Meachem, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Kempner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Storm, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .239 28 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 7 27 6 BATTING TB : Caskenette; Ignoffo; McDowell; Miller, G.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Jenkins-Cowart; Cappe.

GIDP : Ignoffo; Vradenburg.

Team RISP : 0-for-4.

Team LOB : 4.

BASERUNNING SB : Vradenburg (6, 2nd base off Beam/Hernandez, O); McDowell (1, 2nd base off Molsky/Hernandez, O).

Quad Cities ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Beam (W, 4-3) 2.98 6.0 2 0 0 2 4 0 20 Molsky (H, 2) 6.38 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 8 Morones 6.75 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 2.97 9.0 4 0 0 3 7 0 31 Beloit ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Milbrandt 2.50 4.0 3 0 0 1 6 0 16 Sellinger (L, 2-1) 3.27 0.2 3 3 3 2 2 0 7 Meachem 3.06 1.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 Kempner 3.86 2.0 1 0 0 0 6 0 7 Storm 4.43 1.0 0 1 1 1 2 0 4 Totals 3.92 9.0 7 4 4 5 17 0 39 Pitches-strikes : Beam 78-44; Molsky 35-21; Morones 12-8; Milbrandt 75-49; Sellinger 37-21; Meachem 15-10; Kempner 37-26; Storm 20-13.

Groundouts : Beam 7-3; Molsky 1-0; Morones 0-2; Milbrandt 3-3; Sellinger 0-0; Meachem 1-2; Kempner 0-0; Storm 1-0.

Batters faced : Beam 20; Molsky 8; Morones 3; Milbrandt 16; Sellinger 7; Meachem 5; Kempner 7; Storm 4.

Inherited runners-scored : Meachem 2-0.

Umpires : HP: Chad Lagana. 1B: Joshua Runge.

Official Scorer : Marty Mumm.

Weather : 62 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind : 6 mph, In From LF.

First pitch : 6:37 PM.

T : 2:35.

Att : 2,856.

Venue : ABC Supply Stadium.







