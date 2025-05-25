Eric Yost Dominates as 'Caps Split Series

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps split their series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate) Sunday night at Parkview Field, winning 4-1.

Once again, Sunday starter Eric Yost stole the show, striking out eight across 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up just one run on one hit, exiting after 94 pitches. After facing the minimum through three innings, Yost had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, but struck out back-to-back batters to escape the frame. He then retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced.

Yost's 1.76 ERA is fourth in the Midwest League. His 42 strikeouts are tied for fifth while his 41 innings pitched are tied for 6th.

Jack Costello gave the TinCaps (23-22) their first base hit and first run in the second, scoring on a bases-loaded walk by Jose Sanabria. Following a sac fly in the third by Kaden Hollow, the TinCaps plated a pair in the sixth off a Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) RBI fielder's choice and a Braedon Karpathios RBI double to right-center field.

Cedar Rapids (25-19) scored its lone run on an RBI double in the seventh, but the Fort Wayne bullpen retired the final eight batters of the game. Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) struck out a pair in the ninth, securing his third save of the season.

Neighbors' ERA is now 1.00, having struck out 46.5% (33-71) of the batters he's faced. It is the highest K% in franchise history with data available back to 2006 and is top 10 in all of Minor League Baseball for pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched.

In the last 40 innings on the mound, Fort Wayne's staff has struck out 60 Kernel batters.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 27 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Kernels Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.