Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (7:35 PM EDT at Peoria)

Dragons GameDay

Sunday, May 25, 2025 l Game #45

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (16-28) at Peoria Chiefs (18-25)

RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.54) vs. RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-1, 1.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the last game of a six-game series. This is also the final game of a 12-game road trip for Dayton (the Dragons are 5-6 on the trip).

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Saturday: Peoria 6, Dayton 1. The Chiefs scored three runs in the second inning and one more in the third to jump out to an early 4-0 lead, and the Dragons were not able to generate much offense. Dayton trailed 6-0 when they scored their only run in the seventh as Ariel Almonte raced in on a wild pitch. The Dragons had eight hits including two by Leo Balcazar but they went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Rotation Change: The Dragons have moved to a five-man pitching rotation. Jose Montero will start today's game after being scratched from his normal turn on Tuesday after a rain delay. Gabriel Aguilera will now pitch out of the bullpen. The rotation will progress with Montero followed by Nestor Lorant, Luke Hayden, Brian Edgington, and Adam Serwinowski.

The Dragons have won two of the first five games of the series in Peoria. With a win tonight they would split the series and the 12-game road trip.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 24 innings, an ERA of 0.75. Among pitchers with at least 20 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and ninth in all Minor League Baseball.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in the MWL in ERA at 1.85 among pitchers with at least 30 innings.

Reliever Irvin Machuca has not allowed an earned run in eight innings with the Dragons after allowed no earned runs in 12.1 innings at Daytona. Overall in 2025, Machuca is one of two pitchers in the entire minors to have 20+ innings without allowing an earned run.

Victor Acosta over his last 12 games is 14 for 40 (.350) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 6 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .207 during this period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last eight games is 9 for 28 (.321) with two doubles.

Connor Burns hit four home runs in the series at Quad Cities after beginning that set with only one homer on the year.

Jose Serrano has gone 6 for 17 (.353) since joining the Dragons last weekend.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, May 27 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.02)

Wednesday, May 28 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.85)

Thursday, May 29 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.75)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







