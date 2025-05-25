Schwartz Blasts Nuts Past Caps

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Catcher Nick Schwartz delivered a two-run single and a tie-breaking solo homer, lifting the Lansing Lugnuts (25-20) to a 6-3 win over the Lake County Captains (24-21) on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Lugnuts won the final two games in the series after dropping the first four, pushing them one game back above the Captains for second place in the Midwest League's East Division.

Schwartz's two-run single in the second inning had given the Lugnuts an early 2-0 lead, though Lake County struck back with two runs in the third and one in the fourth against Lansing starter Steven Echavarria for a 3-2 edge

But the Lugnuts rallied against the Captains' bullpen. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer drilled a two-out RBI double off Izaak Martinez to knot the score at 3-3 in the fifth, and Schwartz put the Nuts on top for good with his first home run of the year, leading off the seventh against Robert Wegielnik.

A Jared Dickey sacrifice fly in the eighth off Wegielnik and a Kuroda-Grauer RBI single in the ninth off Jack Jasiak provided a cushion to the lead.

Not that the Nuts' bullpen needed the cushion. After Echavarria tossed 3 2/3 innings, striking out three, Jake Pfennigs (1 1/3 innings), Yehizon Sanchez (1 inning), Blaze Pontes (1 inning), Hunter Breault (1 inning) and Mark Adamiak (1 1/3 innings) combined to blank the Captains over the final 5 1/3 while allowing a mere two singles.

The Lugnuts' offense, meanwhile, finished with ten hits - two apiece from Schwartz, Kuroda-Grauer, Ryan Lasko and T.J. Schofield-Sam.

Following a day off on Monday, the Lugnuts return to Michigan's state capital for a six-game series vs. Beloit from May 27-June 1. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.