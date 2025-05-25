Whitecaps Walk-Off Grand Slam Takes Series

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (23-22), for the second straight night, fell victim to late-game heroics by the West Michigan Whitecaps (30-15). West Michigan won 5-2 in walk-off fashion on a 65-degree partly cloudy Sunday night at LMCU Ballpark.

- Loons' pitching did not allow a hit through the first seven innings. Payton Martin making his first Loons start since April 19th, was impeccable. The right-hander struck out six over five innings, with a 10-pitch walk and error the only base runners against.

- Reynaldo Yean, kept it going with a two-strikeout sixth. Joseilyn Gonzalez inherited runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh, the right-hander's slider got him a strikeout.

- Great Lakes took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Logan Wagner doubled, Zyhir Hope singled to put Wagner to third, and Jake Gelof supplied the sacrifice fly. One runner was left on, the Loons left eight on base.

- West Michigan broke through in the eighth. A leadoff solo homer from Seth Stephenson ended the no-hit bid and tied the game. It ended Gonzalez's scoreless inning streak at 15.1.

- Mike Sirota led the Loons in hits in the series with seven. He doubled twice tonight, with the go-ahead RBI hit in the ninth. The opposite-field two-bagger scored Jordan Thompson, who walked aboard. Nelson Quiroz was thrown out at home to end the frame.

- Carson Hobbs entered in the ninth. The right-hander carried 11.1 scoreless innings into the ninth. He did not record an out. A double, walk, and an infield single put three on for Izaac Pacheco, who cleared them all with a walk-off grand slam to right field.

Great Lakes committed one error in the series, tying the fewest in a six-game series. Since the Midwest League introduced six-game series in 2021, the Loons have had a one-error week, six times.

After an off-day on Memorial Day, the Loons begin a six-game home series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Tuesday, May 27th is the series opener. It is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.

After an off-day on Memorial Day, the Loons begin a six-game home series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Tuesday, May 27th is the series opener. It is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.







