Pacheco Hits First Walk-Off Slam in Whitecaps History

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps infielder Izaac Pacheco hit the first walk-off grand slam in franchise history as they stunned the Loons 5-2 in front of 6,100 fans Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps - who did not have a hit through the first seven innings of the ballgame - loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning down 2-1 when Pacheco came to the plate, blasting a grand slam over the right-field wall to win the game and earn the series victory.

Great Lakes took the lead in the fourth inning as third baseman Jake Gelof lifted a sacrifice fly into left field, scoring Logan Wagner and jumping in front 1-0. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps struggled to mount any resistance as Loons pitchers Payton Martin, Reynaldo Yean, Evan Shaw, and Joseilyn Gonzalez held the 'Caps to no hits through seven shutout innings to maintain the 1-0 edge. West Michigan finally broke through in the eighth, as outfielder Seth Stephenson added a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. Great Lakes responded quickly, as outfielder Mike Sirota lined an RBI double through the middle of the infield before a perfect relay caught catcher Nelson Quiroz trying to advance home - delivering the Loons a 2-1 lead. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning - setting the table for Pacheco's walk-off blast - sending West Michigan to the dramatic 5-2 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 30-15 while the Loons fall to 23-22. Whitecaps reliever CJ Weins (1-0) collects his first win of the 2025 season, allowing one run through one inning pitched, while Loons closer Carson Hobbs (3-1) suffers his first loss - giving up the grand slam homer in the ninth. The Whitecaps are the first team in the Midwest League to reach 30 wins this season - and currently hold a five-game lead over the Lansing Lugnuts for first place in the Midwest League East division standings. Meanwhile, Pacheco becomes the first Whitecaps player to hit a walk-off homer since May 29, 2022, when Colt Keith had a two-run walk-off blast to topple the Dayton Dragons, 9-7.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps start a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons on the road at Day Air Ballpark beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







