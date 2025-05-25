Myles Smith Sparks Dragons to 9-6 Win, Split of 12-Game Road Trip

Peoria, Ill. - Myles Smith and Leo Balcazar produced big nights at the plate as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 9-6 on Sunday night. The Dragons closed out their 12-game road trip with a 6-6 record. They split the six games in Peoria.

Smith had two hits, scored three runs, drove in two, and stole two bases, while Balcazar had three hits and three runs batted in for the Dragons. Victor Acosta also had two hits and two runs batted in.

Game Summary:

Each team took advantage of an error to score an unearned run in the second inning. The Dragons briefly took the lead in the top of the fifth when Myles Smith walked, stole second, and scored on a two-out single to left field by Leo Balcazar to give Dayton a 2-1 lead. Peoria scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Dragons regained the lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run inning. The rally started with a walk to Ariel Almonte before Smith singled to left to move Almonte to second. Diego Omana reached on a misplayed sacrifice bunt that allowed Almonte to score to give the Dragons a 3-2 lead, and Balcazar added a two-run single to drive in Smith and Omana to make it 5-2.

The Chiefs scored one run in the bottom of the seventh to pull to within two, but the Dragons responded with their second straight three-run inning in the eighth. Smith started the rally with a two-out, bases empty single, stole second, and eventually scored on a wild pitch. After a pair of walks, Victor Acosta delivered a bad-hop double that skipped past the head of the first baseman to bring in two more runs and make it 8-3. Peoria scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 8-5.

The Dragons tacked on another run in the top of the ninth when John Michael Faile singled to start the inning and eventually scored on Smith's ground out to make it 9-5. The Chiefs scored one run in the bottom of the ninth before Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee entered the game and retired all three batters he faced for his first save.

The nine runs by the Dragons marked their highest total in a nine-inning game since a 9-4 win over Great Lakes on May 9. The Dragons finished with nine hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-28) do not play on Monday. They open a six-game home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (30-15) at 7:05 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.02) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







