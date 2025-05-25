Yost, TinCaps, Shutdown Kernels, Fort Wayne Takes the Series Finale 4-1

Fort Wayne, IN - Eric Yost allowed just one run in 6.1 innings, and the Fort Wayne bullpen took the TinCaps the rest of the way in a 4-1 victory over Cedar Rapids Sunday night.

After Cedar Rapids came from behind to grab a victory in game five of the series Saturday night, Fort Wayne again jumped in front on Sunday. In the bottom of the second, a Jack Costello single followed by a pair of walks loaded the bases for Jose Sanabria, who put the TinCaps on top 1-0 with an RBI walk.

In the third, Fort Wayne added one more. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch filled the bases for Kaden Hollow, who doubled the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The two-run cushion was all Fort Wayne starter Eric Yost needed. The right-hander allowed just one run on one hit across 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts en route to a win.

It stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth. After a walk to open the frame, Sanabria singled to put runners on the corners for Kai Roberts, who produced a run with a fielder's choice. After Roberts stole second, he came home to score on a Braedon Karpathios RBI double to increase the Fort Wayne lead to 4-0.

In the seventh, the Kernels got on the board. Danny De Andrade walked to open the inning, and two batters later came all the way around to score on a Jaime Ferrer RBI double to cut it to a 4-1 deficit. But that would be it for the Cedar Rapids offense on the night. The Fort Wayne pitching staff held the Kernels to a season-low two hits to come away with the 4-1 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 25-19 on the season and finishes the series in Fort Wayne as a split. The Kernels return home to open up a six-game series with Lake County beginning on Tuesday at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







