Cubs Conclude Wisconsin Series with 8-3 Sunday Night Win

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - For the first time since April 23, the South Bend Cubs have won consecutive games. They followed Saturday's 6-2 win with an 8-3 defeat of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday night, improving to 12-33 on the season. Wisconsin still won the series, though, and enters the final week of May at 20-25.

Right-hander Kenten Egbert set the tone for the Cubs, delivering his best starting pitching performance of his High-A career. Egbert efficiently opened the game with five scoreless innings, striking out four along the way and allowing the Cubs to score first. They did so in the bottom of the third inning, attacking Wisconsin starter Jaron DeBerry with singles on the way to a three-run frame. With two outs, third baseman Drew Bowser drove home the night's first run with a base hit to left-center field. Then, after a successful double steal, second baseman Reginald Preciado singled to plate two more. A fourth run came home in the fifth inning, as shortstop Cristian Hernandez paid off left fielder Rafael Morel's leadoff walk with an RBI triple.

With the Cubs up 4-0, the sixth inning became a pivotal point in the game, as Egbert departed after loading the bases with nobody out. On came South Bend right-hander Joe Nahas, who recorded a quick two outs before allowing Wisconsin to get on the board with a wild pitch. No additional Timber Rattlers scored in the inning, though, as Nahas left the bases loaded on a flyout from catcher Blayberg Diaz.

Still leading 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, South Bend made Wisconsin pay for its missed opportunity with another three-run inning. After a pair of hit-by-pitches loaded the bases, designated hitter Jefferson Rojas walked to force in a run before Hernandez rolled a run-scoring single on the infield. At the end of six innings, the Cubs led 7-1.

Wisconsin clawed back within a four-run deficit by scoring twice against lefty Marino Santy in the seventh. First baseman Blake Burke made the score 7-3 with an RBI single, giving the Timber Rattlers a sliver of hope down the stretch. The Cubs would negate the threat, as right-hander Connor Schultz dealt a scoreless eighth inning before Hernandez doubled in Morel for his fourth hit and third RBI of the night. Hernandez also finished with three stolen bases, bringing him to 20 on the season.

Right-hander Brayden Risedorph, who made his South Bend debut on Thursday, handled the ninth inning and put up another zero to end the game. Working around a pair of walks, Risedorph recorded his final out on an impressive, leaping catch at third base from Bowser.

Speaking of Bowser, the newly appointed Cubs cleanup hitter pushed his hit streak to nine games, while Morel stretched his on-base streak to 13 games. For Wisconsin, right fielder Hedbert Perez singled twice to achieve an eight-game hit streak, while third baseman Jadher Areinamo (on-base) and center fielder Eduardo Garcia (hit) each ran their streaks to nine games.

While the Timber Rattlers will head home to face Peoria for their next series, the Cubs will venture west to battle the Quad Cities River Bandits, who currently lead the Great Plains West Division. South Bend will oppose the Kansas City Royals' High-A affiliate starting at 7:30 PM on Tuesday.







