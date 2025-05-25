Late Surge Sinks Chiefs in Series Finale

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Dayton Dragons scored seven times over the final three innings Sunday night to outlast the Chiefs 9-6 at Dozer Park and force a series split.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the top of the seventh, the first two Dayton batters reached base before a sacrifice bunt by Diego Omana led to a run on a throwing error by Brayden Jobert, giving Dayton a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Leo Balcazar singled to drive in two more runs and extend the lead to 5-2. The Chiefs got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI groundout by Ian Petrutz, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Dayton added on in the eighth inning. After right-hander D.J. Carpenter recorded the first two outs, a single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. The Chiefs turned to the bullpen and brought in Hunter Hayes, whose first pitch was a wild pitch that brought in a run to make it 6-3. Victor Acosta followed with a two-run double to right field, pushing the lead to 8-3.

Peoria again responded in the bottom of the eighth to keep the game tight. With two outs and two on, Johnfrank Salazar roped an RBI double to center to make it 8-5.

In the ninth inning, the Dragons added one more on an RBI groundout from Myles Smith to push the lead to 9-5. Peoria got a run back in the bottom half on an RBI single from Ian Petrutz but ultimately fell short, 9-6.

It was a back-and-forth game early on. The Dragons struck first in the second inning, capitalizing after the first two batters reached base. A groundout by Myles Smith brought in a run to make it 1-0. Peoria answered in the bottom half. Miguel Villarroel doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Diego Omana tying the game at one.

In the fifth inning, with one out and a runner on second, the Chiefs turned to the bullpen and lifted starter Chen-Wei Lin. Lin logged 4 1/3 innings in his third start of the year. The hard-throwing Lin topped out at 99 MPH on the radar gun.

Tyler Bradt took over in relief, and after issuing a walk, gave up an RBI single to Leo Balcazar that gave Dayton a 2-1 lead.

Peoria promptly responded in the bottom half of the fifth when Petrutz doubled home a run. The Chiefs outfielder finished the night with a pair of hits and three RBIs to tie a career high.

After a day off Monday, the Chiefs head to Appleton, Wisconsin to open a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m on Tuesday.







