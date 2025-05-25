Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview (May 27-June 1) Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, May 27 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, May 27 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, May 28 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, May 29 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, May 30 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, May 31 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, June 1 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday's matchup will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers :

- Tuesday: Nestor Lorant

- Wednesday: Luke Hayden

- Thursday: Brian Edgington

- Friday: Adam Serwinowski

- Saturday: Jose Montero

- Sunday: Nestor Lorant

On the Field : The Dragons begin a season-long stretch of 12 consecutive home games on Tuesday, May 27. Dayton hosts a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) next week between June 3-June 8.

The Dragons produced a thrilling Tuesday, May 13 win at Quad Cities during their recent road trip. Dayton trailed 6-1 entering the eighth inning before battling back to win 11-9 in 12 innings. The Dragons scored three in the eighth and two in the ninth to tie the score. Both runs in the ninth came on a two-out, two-run single by John Michael Faile. Dayton's Carlos Jorge blasted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the 12th to give the Dragons an 11-9 lead and close out the scoring. The game marked just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012. The Dragons have come back from deficits of at least five runs to win 27 times since 2004, but only three times when they trailed by five runs or more in the eighth inning or later. The 12-inning contest tied for the most innings played in a Dragons game since the rule putting a free runner on second base to begin each inning after the ninth was implemented in 2018.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, May 27

National Anthem Performer: Dixie Elementary School Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Beavercreek High School Drumline

God Bless America: Beavercreek High School Women's Choir

Wednesday, May 28

National Anthem Performer: Versailles Tiger Tunes Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Olohana's Polynesian Dance

Moana on the plaza

Thursday, May 29

National Anthem Performer: Something Good

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Bethel Jazz Combo

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Friday, May 30

National Anthem Performer: New Bremen School Choir

Honor Guard: Scouting America - Miami Valley Council

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Funk Lab Dance

Saturday, May 31

National Anthem Performer: American Heritage Girls Troop 0412

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Joyful Soles

Princess Jade

Sunday, June 1

National Anthem Performer: Sound Check Show Choir

Honor Guard: Miamisburg Post 165 Combined Honor Guard

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Pro Cheer Lions

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout the next two Dragons homestands, with the winning number being drawn at the end of the Dragons game on Sunday, June 8. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, May 27:

Hometown Heroes presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During the game, the Dragons will recognize the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight as our Hometown Heroes.

25th Season Celebration with Roosevelt "Velvet" Chapman

Roosevelt "Velvet" Chapman, the University of Dayton men's basketball program's all-time leading scorer, is headed to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday. To celebrate the 25th season, the UD basketball legend will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and join the Dragons radio broadcast for an interview in the top of the second inning.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, May 28:

Academic All-Star Program presented by Edison State Community College

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program will recognize five College Credit Plus Students in 2025. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost to them. This year's second Academic All-Star is Cortney Bonar. Cortney will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Wednesday's game to assist with her future educational goals. For more information about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/collegecreditplus.

Friday, May 30:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, May 31:

Dave's Single Saturdays presented by Wendy's

Saturday is a Dave's Single Saturday ! If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on May 31 will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO.

Sunday, June 1:

Veteran Salute presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Lance Corporal Joe Kleiner, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, will be recognized for his service on Sunday.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

