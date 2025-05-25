Bandits Pitching Staff Shuts Down Sky Carp
May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT, Wis. - Another sellout crowd, packed with young members of Poopsie's Reading Club, saw the Sky Carp drop the series finale 5-1 to the Quad Cities River Bandits Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Carp managed seven hits on the day, but scored their only run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart that plated Ryan Ignoffo.
The River Bandits scored a run in the first, two more in the fourth and cemented the game's outcome with two more in the ninth.
The Sky Carp pitching staff had a solid day for the most part. Holt Jones pitched two scoreless innings that included five strikeouts, while Gabe Bierman and Brandon White each had scoreless outings.
Ignoffo had a breakout performance offensively, finishing with three hits including a pair of doubles to pace the attack.
The Sky Carp will head to Lansing to take on the Lugnuts in the first of a six-game series Tuesday at 5:05 Central Time. The Carp will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m.
