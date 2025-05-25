Bandits Pitching Staff Shuts Down Sky Carp

May 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - Another sellout crowd, packed with young members of Poopsie's Reading Club, saw the Sky Carp drop the series finale 5-1 to the Quad Cities River Bandits Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp managed seven hits on the day, but scored their only run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart that plated Ryan Ignoffo.

The River Bandits scored a run in the first, two more in the fourth and cemented the game's outcome with two more in the ninth.

The Sky Carp pitching staff had a solid day for the most part. Holt Jones pitched two scoreless innings that included five strikeouts, while Gabe Bierman and Brandon White each had scoreless outings.

Ignoffo had a breakout performance offensively, finishing with three hits including a pair of doubles to pace the attack.

The Sky Carp will head to Lansing to take on the Lugnuts in the first of a six-game series Tuesday at 5:05 Central Time. The Carp will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.