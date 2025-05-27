Gonzalez's Four-RBI Night Helps Propel River Bandits over Cubs

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Bryan Gonzalez recorded Quad Cities' first four-RBI game of the season on Tuesday, as the River Bandits defeated the South Bend Cubs 10-4 in their series-opener at Modern Woodmen Park.

While Gonzalez would ultimately give the Bandits' their game-winning lead, Chris Brito also completed a multi-RBI night of his own and tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of second with an RBI-single after Miguel Pabon recorded the same to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Jefferson Rojas's first of two triples helped set up Cristian Hernandez for a go-ahead sacrifice-fly in the top of the third, but Gonzalez struck a two-run triple of his own in the bottom half, putting Quad Cities in front 4-2.

After a fourth-inning two-run double from Erick Torres helped chase Cubs' starter Brooks Caple, Gonzalez made it a four-run frame against the newly entered Chase Watkins with a two-run double, extending Quad Cities' lead to 8-2.

The cushion was plenty for River Bandits' starter Logan Martin, who allowed a solo home run to Reginald Preciado in the top of the sixth, but closed out his third quality start of the season with 6.0 innings and four strikeouts.

South Bend tagged Juan Martinez for a run on Hernandez's RBI-single in the top of the seventh, but Quad Cities tacked on two more in the bottom of the frame against Grayson Moore, moving ahead 10-4 on Trevor Werner's RBI-single and a sacrifice-fly from Brito.

Tyler Davis pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the Bandits second-straight win.

A week removed from a career-high five-walk performance against Beloit, Martin (4-2) allowed just one free pass in the winning effort, while Caple (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his High-A debut.

Quad Cities continues its six-game set with the Cubs tomorrow night at Modern Woodmen Park and sends Felix Arronde (1-3, 3.73) to the mound opposite South Bend's Tyler Schlaffer (0-1, 8.88). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







