Wisconsin's Hedbert Pérez Named Midwest League Player of the Week

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers outfielder Hedbert Pérez was rewarded after a terrific series in South Bend last week with the Midwest League Player of the Week award. Minor League Baseball recognized Pérez with the honor yesterday.

Pérez went 10-for-22 (.455) with a double and two homers for an OPS of 1.251 in the series. He also stole two bases in the series to help the Rattlers win four of the six games of the series against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field. Pérez is currently on an eight-game hitting streak.

The Timber Rattlers and Pérez are home at Neuroscience Group Field for a twelve-game homestand that starts tonight against the Peoria Chiefs. The Cedar Rapids Kernels visit town for a six-game series from June 3 through June 8.







