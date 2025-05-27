Dragons Hit Three Home Runs But Lose to West Michigan, 12-7

May 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Andrew Jenkins went 4 for 4 with three runs batted in as the Whitecaps overcame a season-high three home runs by Dayton batters and defeated the Dragons 12-7 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game set between the clubs.

Game Summary:

West Michigan got off to a quick lead on a three-run home run by Josue Briceno before an out was recorded. But the Dragons responded in the bottom of the first inning when Victor Acosta reached on an infield single and Leo Balcazar followed with his fourth home run of the season to make it 3-2.

View the Balcazar home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1927508056067514412

West Michigan added a single run in the top of the third to increase their lead to 4-2, but the Dragons took the lead in the bottom of the same inning. After a bunt single by Balcazar and a walk to Yerlin Confidan, Carlos Jorge launched a three-run home run off the right field foul pole to put the Dragons in front, 5-4.

View the Jorge home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1927518210347131193

In the bottom of the fourth, Dayton's John Michael Faile connected on a two-run home run with two outs to put Dayton ahead 7-4. The homer was Faile's team-leading seventh of the season.

View the Faile home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1927524143328629174

By the end of the fourth, the Dragons had hit a season-high three home runs, collected nine hits, and scored seven runs, but the remainder of the night was all West Michigan. The Whitecaps scored six runs in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to take a 12-7 lead. Dragons pitchers walked five batters over those two innings among 10 walks they surrendered in the game.

Dayton hitters had only two hits after the fourth inning, finishing with 11 in the game. Balcazar had his second straight three-hit game. Acosta, Jorge, and Johnny Ascanio each had two hits.

Notes: Acosta has reached base in 20 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the Midwest League. In his last 14 games, Acosta is batting .375.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-29) host West Michigan (31-15) in the second game of a six-game home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.85) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.