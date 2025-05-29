Sky Carp Survive Lugs' Late Push, 10-9

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Beloit Sky Carp (26-22) built a 10-2 lead and then held on for dear life to edge the Lansing Lugnuts (26-22), 10-9, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.

Lansing first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, increasing his league-leading average to .359, and left fielder Clark Elliott delivered an RBI double in a four-run eighth and a two-run homer in a three-run ninth, spurring the comeback effort.

Following Elliott's home run, his fourth of the year, Beloit reliever Holt Jones struck out Jared Dickey for the second out of the ninth. But Rodney Green, Jr. walked, pinch-hitter Nate Nankil doubled him to third and Casey Yamauchi beat out an RBI infield single to bring in Green and move Nankil, the potential game-tying run to third base.

The Sky Carp hooked Holt Jones in favor of reliever Jack Sellinger, who induced a fielder's choice from Ryan Lasko to end the game. It was Beloit's second consecutive win in the series.

Lugnuts starter Corey Avant tossed five innings for the second straight start, striking out three while allowing six hits and four runs, departing with a 2-1 deficit before Jake Garland allowed two inherited runners to score.

Garland tossed the next 1 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, two walks and two runs with two strikeouts, departing three batters into the seventh. Blaze Pontes inherited runners at first and third with one out and coaxed a grounder to third from Payton Green. Tommy White threw home, where home plate umpire Travis Roberson ruled that runner Emaarion Boyd left the base line in an effort to avoid a tag from CJ Rodriguez - but reversed the call upon conferring with bases umpire Glen Meyerhofer, and then ejected Lansing manager Darryl Kennedy in the ensuing dispute.

The Sky Carp went on to add five more runs in the frame, wrapping a six-run rally and gaining a commanding eight-run lead.

But Hunter Breault blanked Beloit in the eighth, and the Nuts carved the deficit down to 10-6 on an Elliott run-scoring double, Dickey sac fly, Green RBI double and Rodriguez RBI single against Carp relievers Brandon White and Jones. A walk to Yamauchi and an HBP of Lasko loaded the bases with two outs for Tommy White, but Jones dispatched the slugger on a liner to center.

The Lugnuts' league-leading offense finished the game with 15 hits, increasing their team average to .263. Dickey matched Elliott with three RBIs, thanks to an RBI single and two sacrifice flies.

